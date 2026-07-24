Giants to end slide in matchup with the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (41-62, fifth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (42-60, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Grayson Rodriguez (3-3, 8.23 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (5-7, 3.87 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -176, Angels +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to break a five-game slide when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

San Francisco has a 42-60 record overall and a 22-25 record at home. The Giants are 30-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has gone 17-34 in road games and 41-62 overall. The Angels have gone 28-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .320 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 22 doubles, seven triples and four home runs. Casey Schmitt is 10 for 40 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Zach Neto leads the Angels with 42 extra base hits (21 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs). Jo Adell is 5 for 35 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .234 batting average, 2.92 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Angels: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Trevor McDonald: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonah Cox: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (leg), Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press