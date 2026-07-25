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Rodríguez, Moreno help the surging Diamondbacks beat the Nationals 3-2

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By AP News
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WASHINGTON (AP) — All-Star Eduardo Rodríguez bounced back from his worst start of the season, Gabriel Moreno drove in the go-ahead run with a sac fly and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Friday night.

Rodríguez (9-3) held the Nationals to Dylan Crews’ two-run homer in six innings. Arizona has won four straight and 10 of 12 as it fights for an NL wild-card spot.

Paul Sewald worked the ninth for his 24th save.

Moreno broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh with the sacrifice fly. The catcher also singled twice.

Crews’ shot to left-center tied it at 2 in the fourth.

Arizona scored first on Tim Tawa’s safety squeeze that deadened in the grass, travelling 10 feet down the first-base line, scoring Max Kepler in the second inning. Ketel Marte’s fielder’s choice groundout made it 2-0 later in the inning.

Nationals right-hander Zack Littell (7-8) took the loss.

Up next

Arizona LHP Micah Bratt (0-0, 5.06 ERA) was set to face All-Star LHP Foster Griffin (11-2, 2.68) on Saturday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By BYRON KERR
Associated Press

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