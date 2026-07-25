Marlins host the Padres on 4-game home skid

San Diego Padres (51-53, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (52-52, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: JP Sears (2-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (5-7, 3.53 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -141, Padres +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins are looking to stop their four-game home losing streak with a win over the San Diego Padres.

Miami has gone 31-21 at home and 52-52 overall. The Marlins have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

San Diego has gone 24-29 in road games and 51-53 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 4.23 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has 27 doubles, six triples and nine home runs while hitting .330 for the Marlins. Griffin Conine is 8 for 28 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .283 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 20 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Ty France is 15 for 39 with six home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 0-10, .214 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Padres: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Owen Caissie: 10-Day IL (calf), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press