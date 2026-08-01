Angels host the Brewers on 5-game home losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (68-41, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-68, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Robert Gasser (3-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (9-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -122, Angels +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels are looking to end their five-game home slide with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Los Angeles has gone 24-32 in home games and 42-68 overall. The Angels rank 10th in the AL with 117 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee has a 68-41 record overall and a 32-21 record in road games. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.50 ERA, which leads the NL.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 16 doubles and 18 home runs for the Angels. Vaughn Grissom is 12 for 40 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 57 RBIs for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 14 for 38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .228 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Brewers: Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Lockridge: 60-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press