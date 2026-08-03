Merrill’s 2-run homer helps Padres beat Giants 5-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jackson Merrill homered and Jake Cronenworth and Luis Campusano each had RBIs for the San Diego Padres in a 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The Padres have won eight of their last nine games.

Merrill hit a two-run shot to center field and Cronenworth’s two-run single put the Padres up 4-0 in the second inning. Adames added an RBI single in the fifth.

Reliever Griffin Canning (3-9) pitched two innings, allowing one run on up two hits. Adrian Morejon earned his second save of the year, striking out three batters in the final 1 1/3 innings. Opener Kyle Hart pitched three innings, striking out two and allowing only one hit.

Willy Adames singled for the Giants in the fourth to send Bryce Eldridge home. Rafael Devers scored two runs, one on a groundout by Drew Cavanaugh, and the other on a solo home run in the eighth. Osleivis Basabe hit a solo home run that was nearly robbed by Merrill, but he couldn’t keep the ball in his glove after colliding with the center-field wall.

Giants starter Landen Roupp (7-10) worked 4 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking four. He gave up five runs on six hits.

Up next

Giants: Visit the Texas Rangers for a three-game series starting on Monday. RHP Logan Webb (6-7, 3.93 ERA) will start for the Giants. RHP Cal Quantrill (4-3, 3.84) will start for the Rangers.

Padres: Visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for a four-game series starting on Monday. RHP Michael King (6-7, 3.38 ERA) will start for the Padres. RHP Brandon Pfaadt (5-1, 4.00) will start for the Diamondbacks.

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