Memphis starts 2025-26 season at home against New Orleans

By AP News

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -4.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies host the New Orleans Pelicans in the season opener.

Memphis finished 48-34 overall, 27-24 in Western Conference action and 26-15 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Grizzlies averaged 121.7 points per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 36.7% from behind the arc last season.

New Orleans went 21-61 overall and 13-38 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points per game last season, 49.8 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 16.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (toe), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: day to day (calf).

Pelicans: Kevon Looney: out (knee), Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

