Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
60.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Rockets host Trail Blazers Friday for NBA Cup group stage game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Portland Trail Blazers (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (7-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets take on the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Houston finished 52-30 overall, 31-21 in Western Conference action and 29-12 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rockets shot 45.5% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

Portland went 36-46 overall and 19-33 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Trail Blazers allowed opponents to score 113.9 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.