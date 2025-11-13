Rockets host Trail Blazers Friday for NBA Cup group stage game

Portland Trail Blazers (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (7-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets take on the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Houston finished 52-30 overall, 31-21 in Western Conference action and 29-12 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rockets shot 45.5% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

Portland went 36-46 overall and 19-33 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Trail Blazers allowed opponents to score 113.9 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

___

By The Associated Press