Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Miami faces Charlotte in conference matchup

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Charlotte Hornets (2-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (2-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Miami and Charlotte face off on Tuesday.

Miami finished 37-45 overall, 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 19-22 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Heat averaged 8.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Charlotte went 19-63 overall and 1-15 in Southeast Division action during the 2024-25 season. The Hornets averaged 105.1 points per game last season, 45.0 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Heat: Kasparas Jakucionis: day to day (groin), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

Hornets: Grant Williams: day to day (acl), Brandon Miller: day to day (shoulder), Josh Green: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.