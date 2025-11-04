Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
53.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Toronto plays Milwaukee in conference showdown

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Milwaukee Bucks (4-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -4.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Toronto finished 30-52 overall, 21-31 in Eastern Conference action and 18-23 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Raptors shot 45.8% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Milwaukee went 48-34 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Bucks averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 36.2 bench points last season.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Raptors 122-116 in their last matchup on Oct. 24. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 31 points, and Brandon Ingram led the Raptors with 29 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back).

Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.