Pistons play the Jazz on 3-game win streak

Utah Jazz (3-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Utah.

Detroit went 44-38 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pistons shot 47.6% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

Utah went 17-65 overall a season ago while going 7-34 on the road. The Jazz averaged 111.9 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marcus Sasser: day to day (hip), Tobias Harris: day to day (ankle), Jaden Ivey: out (knee).

Jazz: Georges Niang: day to day (foot), Walker Kessler: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press