Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
53.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pistons play the Jazz on 3-game win streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Utah Jazz (3-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Utah.

Detroit went 44-38 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pistons shot 47.6% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

Utah went 17-65 overall a season ago while going 7-34 on the road. The Jazz averaged 111.9 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marcus Sasser: day to day (hip), Tobias Harris: day to day (ankle), Jaden Ivey: out (knee).

Jazz: Georges Niang: day to day (foot), Walker Kessler: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.