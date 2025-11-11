Skip to main content
New Orleans and Portland meet in conference matchup

By AP News

Portland Trail Blazers (5-5, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-8, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes New Orleans and Portland meet on Wednesday.

New Orleans went 21-61 overall, 13-38 in Western Conference play and 14-27 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points per game last season, 16.5 from the free-throw line and 36 from 3-point range.

Portland finished 36-46 overall and 19-33 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 113.9 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Jordan Poole: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

