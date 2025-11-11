Utah takes on Indiana, looks to halt 3-game slide

Indiana Pacers (1-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (3-7, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -1.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks to break its three-game skid when the Jazz play Indiana.

Utah went 17-65 overall with a 10-31 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Jazz averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 14.9 second-chance points and 41.0 bench points last season.

Indiana finished 50-32 overall with a 21-20 record on the road last season. The Pacers gave up 115.1 points per game while committing 18.7 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Jazz: Georges Niang: out (foot), Taylor Hendricks: out (hamstring), Kyle Anderson: out (back), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Pacers: Pascal Siakam: out (rest), Quenton Jackson: out (hamstring), T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: out (ankle), Kam Jones: out (back), Bennedict Mathurin: out (foot), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles), Aaron Nesmith: out (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press