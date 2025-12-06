Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
39.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Aldama, Grizzlies to host Avdija and the Trail Blazers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Portland Trail Blazers (9-14, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (10-13, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santi Aldama and the Memphis Grizzlies host Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Grizzlies are 9-7 in conference play. Memphis has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trail Blazers are 7-9 in Western Conference play. Portland allows 120.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Grizzlies’ 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than the Grizzlies give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aldama is scoring 12.7 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Cedric Coward is averaging 23.0 points and 14.0 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the last 10 games.

Avdija is averaging 26.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 50.1 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 114.1 points, 49.0 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Javon Small: out (toe), Ja Morant: day to day (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: out (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Donovan Clingan: day to day (leg), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.