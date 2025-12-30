Avdija just shy of triple-double as Trail Blazers hold off Mavericks 125-122

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deni Avdija had 27 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and Shaedon Sharpe added 24 points as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 125-122 on Monday night.

Caleb Love also scored 24 for the Trail Blazers off the bench, including six 3-pointers.

Klay Thompson’s 3-point attempt to tie the game at the buzzer missed as Portland avoided blowing a 17-point lead.

Max Christie led the Mavericks with 25 points and Brandon Williams scored 22. Cooper Flagg had 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Portland led 95-84 with 1:30 left in the third quarter before the Mavericks went on a 9-2 run, capped by a running 3 with 0.7 seconds left by Thompson to make it 97-93.

Thompson then tied the game at 99 on a 3 with 9:35 remaining. With 6:56 to play, Christie gave the Mavericks their first lead of the second half at 106-105 on a 3-pointer.

The teams exchanged the lead eight times in the fourth quarter.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN

Associated Press