Detroit hosts conference foe Chicago

Chicago Bulls (17-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (27-9, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Detroit and Chicago face off on Wednesday.

The Pistons have gone 19-6 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit averages 118.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Bulls are 3-6 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago ranks sixth in the league with 45.6 rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 9.1.

The Pistons average 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer makes per game than the Bulls allow (14.0). The Bulls average 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Pistons allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Pistons won the last meeting 124-113 on Nov. 13. Paul Reed scored 28 points to help lead the Pistons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ausar Thompson is averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 29.0 points over the last 10 games.

Vucevic is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 11.3 steals and 7.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 118.2 points, 46.6 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Tobias Harris: out (hip), Caris LeVert: out (knee).

Bulls: Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jalen Smith: out (concussion protocol), Josh Giddey: out (hamstring), Zach Collins: out (toe), Trentyn Flowers: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press