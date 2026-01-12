Thunder play the Spurs on 3-game win streak

San Antonio Spurs (27-12, second in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (33-7, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against San Antonio.

The Thunder are 26-6 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Hartenstein averaging 7.0.

The Spurs have gone 15-10 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is seventh in the Western Conference with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Luke Kornet averaging 3.1.

The 121.4 points per game the Thunder average are 8.8 more points than the Spurs allow (112.6). The Spurs are shooting 47.3% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 43.7% the Thunder’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Spurs won 117-102 in the last matchup on Dec. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.9 points and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 20.7 points and 5.8 assists for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 49.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein: out (calf).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (thigh).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press