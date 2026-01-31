Maxey leads Philadelphia against New Orleans after 40-point game

New Orleans Pelicans (13-37, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (26-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -9.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on the New Orleans Pelicans after Tyrese Maxey scored 40 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 113-111 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The 76ers are 14-13 in home games. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing only 115.8 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Pelicans have gone 5-18 away from home. New Orleans has a 3-29 record against teams over .500.

The 76ers are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans average 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the 76ers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is scoring 29.4 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 24.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the last 10 games.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 20 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 112.9 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Quentin Grimes: day to day (ankle).

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press