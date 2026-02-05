Sacramento plays Los Angeles, aims to stop home losing streak

Los Angeles Clippers (23-27, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-40, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento looks to end its four-game home slide with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Kings are 2-7 against Pacific Division opponents. Sacramento has a 5-25 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Clippers are 6-4 against the rest of the division. Los Angeles has a 2-6 record in one-possession games.

The Kings average 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer makes per game than the Clippers allow (13.7). The Kings average 112.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 120.5 the Kings give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 131-90 in the last matchup on Dec. 31.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 19.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kris Dunn is scoring 7.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 0-10, averaging 109.8 points, 43.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 112.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Ivica Zubac: out (personal), Darius Garland: day to day (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press