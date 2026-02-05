Milwaukee faces Indiana after overtime win

Indiana Pacers (13-38, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (20-29, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Indiana Pacers following the Milwaukee Bucks’ 141-137 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Bucks are 6-4 against opponents in the Central Division. Milwaukee has a 9-20 record against opponents over .500.

The Pacers are 3-8 against the rest of the division. Indiana is 6-29 against opponents over .500.

The Bucks average 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Pacers give up. The Pacers average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 14.3 per game the Bucks give up.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Bucks defeated the Pacers 111-94 in their last matchup on Dec. 24. Kevin Porter Jr. led the Bucks with 24 points, and T.J. McConnell led the Pacers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and four assists for the Pacers. Jarace Walker is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 3-7, averaging 109.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 112.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), Gary Harris: out (hamstring), Bobby Portis: out (hip), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Pacers: Micah Potter: day to day (hip), Aaron Nesmith: day to day (hand), Obi Toppin: out (foot), T.J. McConnell: day to day (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press