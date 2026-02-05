Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
44.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Dallas faces San Antonio on 4-game home skid

By AP News

San Antonio Spurs (34-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (19-31, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -6.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts San Antonio looking to break its four-game home skid.

The Mavericks are 3-7 against division opponents. Dallas ranks third in the NBA with 35.0 defensive rebounds per game led by P.J. Washington averaging 5.7.

The Spurs are 8-3 against Southwest Division teams. San Antonio is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 116.9 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

The Mavericks are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Spurs allow to opponents. The Spurs average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than the Mavericks allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won 125-92 in the last meeting on Oct. 23. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 40 points, and Washington led the Mavericks with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stephon Castle is shooting 45.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 117.1 points, 48.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 114.0 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), P.J. Washington: out (concussion protocol), Brandon Williams: day to day (leg), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle).

Spurs: Kelly Olynyk: out (foot), Dylan Harper: out (ankle), Lindy Waters III: out (knee), Jeremy Sochan: out (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.