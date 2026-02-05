No. 3 UConn Huskies take on the No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm, aim for 19th straight victory

UConn Huskies (22-1, 12-0 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (17-5, 10-1 Big East)

New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn seeks to keep its 18-game win streak alive when the Huskies take on No. 22 St. John’s.

The Red Storm have gone 10-2 in home games. St. John’s has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies have gone 12-0 against Big East opponents. UConn has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

St. John’s averages 84.6 points, 20.8 more per game than the 63.8 UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

The Red Storm and Huskies match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 15.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two blocks for the Red Storm. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tarris Reed Jr. is averaging 14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Huskies. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 81.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

By The Associated Press