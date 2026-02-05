Miami takes road win streak into matchup with Boston

Miami Heat (27-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (33-18, third in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Heat play Boston.

The Celtics are 22-12 in conference games. Boston has a 4-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Heat have gone 14-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami scores 119.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Celtics average 15.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Heat allow. The Heat are shooting 46.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 44.3% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Celtics defeated the Heat 119-114 in their last meeting on Jan. 16. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 27 points, and Norman Powell led the Heat with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick White is averaging 17.3 points and 5.6 assists for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.1 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Heat. Pelle Larsson is averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 111.4 points, 47.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 121.7 points, 51.4 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (hamstring), Sam Hauser: out (thumb), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles), Nikola Vucevic: out (not injury related), Chris Boucher: out (personal).

Heat: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (hamstring), Tyler Herro: day to day (toe), Norman Powell: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press