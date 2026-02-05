Portland takes on Memphis, aims to break 6-game slide

Memphis Grizzlies (19-29, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-28, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland comes into the matchup with Memphis after losing six in a row.

The Trail Blazers are 18-15 in Western Conference games. Portland is 9-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Grizzlies are 16-17 in Western Conference play. Memphis ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

The Trail Blazers’ 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 14.3 per game the Grizzlies give up. The Grizzlies average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Trail Blazers allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 119-96 in the last matchup on Dec. 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 21.8 points for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cedric Coward is averaging 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 112.9 points, 48.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 2-7, averaging 116.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Deni Avdija: day to day (back), Scoot Henderson: day to day (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (knee), Kris Murray: day to day (lumbar), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson: out (illness), Georges Niang: out (foot), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press