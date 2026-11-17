MIAMI (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo insists that facing the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time in his career will be just another game.

It’s unclear if he really believes that. History says he’s wrong anyway.

The first Milwaukee vs. Miami meeting of the season is Wednesday night, meaning it’ll be the first time that Antetokounmpo opposes the Bucks — the franchise that drafted him and had him for 13 seasons before he was traded to the Heat. He went to Milwaukee as a teenager and left as a champion, one who holds most of the significant team records and is generally considered the best player in Milwaukee history.

“Emotions are for movies,” Antetokounmpo said. “This is just basketball.”

An admirable stance, but those who have been in this spot before — and there aren’t many who have walked the path that Antetokounmpo will walk on Wednesday — tell a different tale about the day they faced their former team for the first time.

He’ll be the 11th player who spent at least 895 games with one team without interruption, then left that team and faced it as an opponent.

The previous 10: Karl Malone against Utah, Tony Parker against San Antonio, Hakeem Olajuwon against Houston, Robert Parish against Boston, Paul Pierce against Boston, Patrick Ewing against New York, Gary Payton against Seattle, Kevin Garnett against Minnesota, Michael Jordan against Chicago, and Dwyane Wade against Miami.

They combined for more than 261,000 points in their careers, averaging a combined 20.1 points per game. But in those first games against their former teams, they averaged a combined 11.6 points — well below their averages, though still going 9-1 in those 10 games.

And their reactions were largely the same: When those games were over, they were relieved.

— “One of the weirdest games I’ve ever played in,” Wade said.

— “Draining, mentally and emotionally,” Parker said.

— “Very strange to be on the other side,” Olajuwon said.

There are other subplots awaiting on Wednesday in Miami. The Heat will wear new uniforms and play on a new court, part of the team’s collaboration involving Thursday’s release of the “ Grand Theft Auto VI ” video game — perhaps the most anticipated game release ever.

And the Bucks are coming in with former Heat players Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis, all former first-round draft picks by Miami. The Heat plan a video tribute to welcome them back, centered around Herro.

“Part of the business,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We did pour into them. I hope the storylines aren’t about a bunch of other things, because we developed deep relationships with those guys. … It’s hard not to root for them. I haven’t seen a ton of their games, but I’ve seen a little bit. And I root for the guys that were in this uniform.”

The Bucks are 1-13, having lost 10 straight. The Heat are 8-6, going 8-2 in their last 10. Antetokounmpo wasn’t talking about that on Monday, strictly insisting that his pregame routine — eat the same thing, kiss his kids and get ready to play — won’t change. And he still speaks highly of Milwaukee, as would be expected.

“My kids were born there,” Antetokounmpo said. “I was pretty much raised there.”

Whether the emotions are there or not, Heat forward Bobby Portis Jr. — who came to Miami from Milwaukee with Antetokounmpo — said the task when the game starts is clear and simple.

“I don’t have any bad blood, bro,” Portis said. “Our only job here is to win.”

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By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer