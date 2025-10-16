Cam Cook’s 3 rushing touchdowns lead Jacksonville State past Delaware 38-25

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cam Cook rushed for 117 yards and three touchdown, Caden Creel threw for 116 yards and a touchdown, and Jacksonville State beat Delaware 38-25 on Wednesday night.

Jacksonville State (4-3, 3-0 Conference USA) has won nine straight at AmFirst Stadium.

Jacksonville State scored the opening 21 points and extended it to 35-6 after Cook’s two short touchdown runs in the third quarter. Garrison Rippa made a 52-yard field goal with 11:57 left in the fourth for a 38-12 lead.

Creel also carried it 12 times for 57 yards for Jacksonville State. Brock Rechsteiner had three catches for 48 yards and a score. Caleb Nix scored for the defense on a 45-yard fumble return.

Nick Minicucci was 32 of 50 for 422 yards and a touchdown for Delaware (3-3, 1-2). Viron Ellison Jr. had three short touchdown runs.

Delaware won the other two series meetings — in the 1978 Division II playoffs and in the 2020 FCS playoffs.

