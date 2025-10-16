Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
55.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Cam Cook’s 3 rushing touchdowns lead Jacksonville State past Delaware 38-25

Sponsored by:
By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cam Cook rushed for 117 yards and three touchdown, Caden Creel threw for 116 yards and a touchdown, and Jacksonville State beat Delaware 38-25 on Wednesday night.

Jacksonville State (4-3, 3-0 Conference USA) has won nine straight at AmFirst Stadium.

Jacksonville State scored the opening 21 points and extended it to 35-6 after Cook’s two short touchdown runs in the third quarter. Garrison Rippa made a 52-yard field goal with 11:57 left in the fourth for a 38-12 lead.

Creel also carried it 12 times for 57 yards for Jacksonville State. Brock Rechsteiner had three catches for 48 yards and a score. Caleb Nix scored for the defense on a 45-yard fumble return.

Nick Minicucci was 32 of 50 for 422 yards and a touchdown for Delaware (3-3, 1-2). Viron Ellison Jr. had three short touchdown runs.

Delaware won the other two series meetings — in the 1978 Division II playoffs and in the 2020 FCS playoffs.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.