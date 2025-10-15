Skip to main content
Clune Van Andel makes field goal as time expires to give Arkansas State 15-14 win over South Alabama

By AP News

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Clune Van Andel made a 38-yard field goal as time expired to give Arkansas State a 15-14 victory over South Alabama on Tuesday night.

Arkansas State trailed 14-3 entering the fourth quarter. A 14-play, 56-yard drive ended in a 37-yard field goal by Van Andel to make it 14-6. After forcing a three-and-out, Jaylen Raynor ran 42 yards and then found Hunter Summers for a 6-yard touchdown to get within 14-12 with 7:51 left.

After South Alabama kicker Hamilton DiBoyan missed a 29-yard field goal with 1:50 remaining, Arkansas State went 60 yards in 10 plays to set up Van Andel’s game-winner.

Raynor was 29-of-45 passing for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Arkansas State (3-4, 2-1 Sun Belt), which was coming off a 31-30 win over Texas State. He also carried it 14 times for 76 yards.

Kentrel Bullock rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown for South Alabama (1-6, 0-3), which has lost six straight following an opening win over Morgan State. PJ Martin added 54 yards rushing and a score.

