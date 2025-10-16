Skyler Locklear throws for 2 TDs and runs for 2 scores as UTEP beats Sam Houston 35-17

Skip to main content
HOUSTON (AP) — Skyler Locklear threw for two touchdowns and ran for two scores to help UTEP beat Sam Houston 35-17 on Wednesday night.

Locklear was 21 of 26 for 236 yards with an interception. He also carried it 13 times for 48 yards.

Elijah Baldwin blocked a 23-yard field goal attempt early in the fourth quarter to maintain UTEP’s 21-17 lead. Then Locklear led UTEP on an eight-play, 91-yard drive ending in a short pass to Kenny Odom, who broke several tackles for a 20-yard touchdown to make it 28-17 with 7:05 remaining.

After UTEP forced a turnover on downs, Ashten Emory broke a tackle on a 34-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring with 5:54 left.

Emory finished with 96 yards rushing and a touchdown for UTEP (2-5, 1-2 Conference USA). Wondame Davis Jr. had 79 yards receiving on three catches and Odom added 67 yards receiving and a score.

Three quarterbacks combined to go 22 of 36 for 239 yards and two touchdowns for Sam Houston (0-7, 0-4). Hunter Watson threw for 161 yards and a touchdown. Landan Brown had 110 yards rushing.

Sam Houston has started 0-7 for the second time in three seasons. Prior to its 0-8 start in 2023, the Bearkats had not started 0-7 since the 1977 season.

