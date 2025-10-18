Skip to main content
Saunier throws 2 TD passes in 24-point second half, leads Dartmouth past Fordham 30-13

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Grayson Saunier threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 24-point second half for Dartmouth to lead a 30-13 win over Fordham on Saturday.

Saunier was 21-of-29 passing with 281 yards. He made up for a fourth-quarter error to lead the win.

Saunier fumbled at the Dartmouth 36-yard line with 12:20 left in the fourth quarter, allowing to Fordham (1-6) cut its deficit to 16-13 on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Gunnar Smith to Jack Freeburg.

Smith was 21 of 35 for 238 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Saunier quickly atoned for the error, finding Luke Rives on a 24-yard touchdown to retake a 10-point lead with 9:21 remaining. Less than six minutes later, he put the game away with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Grayson O’Bara.

D.J. Crowther opened the scoring for the Big Green (4-1) in the second half with a 20-yard touchdown run.

The teams exchanged field goals to conclude the first half tied at 6.

___

