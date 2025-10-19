Gabalis, Paige and Page lead unbeaten Tarleton State to 45-10 win over West Georgia

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Victor Gabalis threw three touchdown passes, James Paige and Tre Page III combined for 198 yards rushing and two scores and undefeated Tarleton State rolled to a 45-10 victory over West Georgia on Saturday night.

Gabalis completed 13 of 24 passes for 268 yards and connected with three receivers for touchdowns. Cody Jackson led with four receptions for 78 yards that included a 16-yard touchdown catch for Tarleton State (8-0, 4-0 United Athletic Conference), ranked third in the FCS coaches’ poll.

Marquis Willis had a 26-yard touchdown catch for the Texans and T’iar Young’s 75-yarder made it 38-10 early in the fourth quarter.

Paige finished with 106 yards rushing with a short-yardage touchdown. Page had 92 yards and a 39-yard touchdown run.

Davin Wydner was 11-of-23 passing for 118 yards with a touchdown and interception for West Georgia (5-3, 2-3), which has lost three straight after opening its season 5-0.

