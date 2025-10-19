Skip to main content
Tre Bradford’s late TD run pushes Grambling past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 20-16

By AP News

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Tre Bradford ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns including the game-winner with 1:42 remaining to give Grambling a 20-16 victory over Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Saturday night.

Trey Glymph kicked field goals from 26, 27 and 20 yards in the fourth quarter to give Arkansas Pine-Bluff a 16-14 lead with 7:16 to play. Bradford’s late TD capped a 13-play, 65-yard drive.

Christian Peters drove the Golden Lions to the Grambling 30 before time expired.

C’zavian Teasett was 18-of-29 passing for 148 yards and threw one touchdown and an interception for Grambling (4-3, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Markel Linzer had two interceptions for the Tigers.

Peters completed 12 of 30 passes for 204 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions and added 84 yards on the ground for Arkansas Pine-Bluff (2-4, 1-2).

