Berry puts up 23 as Winthrop beats Queens 81-74

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Daylen Berry had 23 points in Winthrop’s 81-74 win against Queens on Monday.

Berry added five rebounds for the Eagles (1-0). Logan Duncomb scored 12 points while going 3 of 7 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Tommy Kamarad finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Yoav Berman led the Royals (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Gus Larson added 13 points, and Nasir Mann had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Winthrop’s next game is Friday against George Mason on the road. Queens hosts Lynchburg on Wednesday.

