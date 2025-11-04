Steinbach, Tucker help Washington open with 94-50 romp over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

SEATTLE (AP) — Hannes Steinbach scored 21 points and Bryson Tucker added a double-double to power Washington to a 94-50 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a season opener Monday night.

Wesley Yates III and Zoom Diallo pitched in with 14 points apiece for Washington and Quimari Peterson scored 13.

Jaquan Scott and Alex Mmirhosseini both had 13 points to pace the Golden Lions. Quion Williams scored 10.

Steinbach scored 15 on 7-for-8 shooting in the first half to help Washington roll to a 41-18 lead at intermission.

Mirhosseini hit a 3-pointer to tie it 4-4, but Steinbach had a layup following a 3-pointer by Peterson to cap a 7-0 run and the Huskies were never threatened from there.

UAPB shot 25.4% from the floor and 25.8% from 3-point range.

Washington dominated the boards 53-32 and forced 16 turnovers.

