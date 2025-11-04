Skip to main content
Hodge scores 21 in UNC Wilmington’s 106-77 win over Mount Olive

By AP News

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Nolan Hodge had 21 points and Patrick Wessler posted a double-double in UNC Wilmington’s 106-77 win over Division II member Mount Olive on Monday night.

Hodge added five rebounds for the Seahawks. Wessler shot 7 of 8 from the field and scored 17 with 14 rebounds and four blocks. Madison Durr totaled 18 points and five rebounds.

The Trojans were led by Jaevian Alston, who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Matt Kirby added 13 points and Redford Dunton had 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

