East Texas A&M defeats Arlington Baptist 119-60

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Ronnie Harrison Jr. scored 20 points to help East Texas A&M defeat Arlington Baptist 119-60 on Monday.

Harrison added six rebounds and three steals for the Lions (1-0). Vinny Sigona scored 17 points while going 6 of 7 (5 for 6 from 3-point range). Michael Folarin shot 4 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Marcel Dalcourt led the way for the Patriots with 14 points and two steals. Aaryn Medina added 13 points and Davion Allen finished with 12 points.

