Simmons puts up 24, St. Bonaventure defeats Bradley 69-63

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Darryl Simmons II scored 24 points as St. Bonaventure beat Bradley 69-63 on Monday in a season opener.

Simmons added five rebounds and three steals for the Bonnies. Cayden Charles scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Frank Mitchell shot 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Jaquan Johnson, Demarion Burch and Alex Huibregtse each scored 13 points for Bradley.

Charles put up 14 points in the first half for St. Bonaventure, which led 34-26 at halftime.

By The Associated Press