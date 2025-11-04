Quinn scores 20 as Drake beats Northern Arizona 77-71

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Jalen Quinn scored 20 points to help Drake defeat Northern Arizona 77-71 on Monday.

Quinn shot 7 of 14 from the field and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Bulldogs. Jaehshon Thomas went 7 of 12 from the field to add 15 points. Wilguens Jr. Exacte shot 5 for 12 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Lumberjacks were led by Zack Davidson, who posted 29 points and nine rebounds. Ryan Abelman added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Arne Osojnik had 10 points and five assists.

Thomas scored 11 points in the first half and Drake went into the break trailing 31-28. Quinn scored 17 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press