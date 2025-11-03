Jackson scores 24, Murray State defeats Omaha 85-77

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Javon Jackson scored 24 points to help Murray State defeat Omaha 85-77 on Monday in a season opener.

Jackson shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 10 from the line for the Racers. Roman Domon scored 14 points, shooting 2 for 8 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Layne Taylor finished with 12 points.

Lance Waddles, Tony Osburn and Khamani Cooper each scored 13 points for Omaha. Waddles added 10 rebounds.

Murray State took the lead with 45 seconds left in the first half and did not trail again. Murray State used a 17-2 run in the second half to build a 17-point lead at 54-37 with 12:20 left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press