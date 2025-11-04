Skip to main content
Mikey Lewis scores 23 as Saint Mary’s opens with 84-58 victory over St. Thomas-Minnesota

By AP News

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Lewis scored 23 points and Saint Mary’s opened its season with an 84-58 victory over St. Thomas-Minnesota on Monday night.

Lewis shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Gaels.

Joshua Dent added 18 points, six assists and three steals. Paulius Murauskas finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Nolan Minessale scored 24 to lead the Tommies. Nick Janowski added 14 points.

Saint Mary’s took the lead for good with 3:24 remaining in the first half and led 35-25 at the break. Lewis had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

