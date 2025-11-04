Skip to main content
Brayden Maldonado scores 28 as Seattle U tops Denver 84-73 in season opener

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — Brayden Maldonado scored 28 points as Seattle University beat Denver 84-73 on Monday night to begin the season.

Maldonado also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Redhawks. Will Heimbrodt added 24 points and eight rebounds. Maleek Arington totaled 10 points and three steals.

Jeremiah Burke led the way for the Pioneers with 21 points and nine rebounds. Carson Johnson added 18 points and Logan Kinsey scored 15.

Seattle U took the lead for good with 1:57 to go in the first half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

