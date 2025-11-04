Kristian Gonzalez scores 18 off bench to rally Idaho past Washington State 83-81 in opener

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Kristian Gonzalez’s 18 points off of the bench helped lead Idaho to an 83-81 victory against Washington State on Monday night in a season opener.

Gonzalez shot 6 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Vandals. Brody Rowbury scored 13 points, shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line while adding six rebounds. Jackson Rasmussen hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Emmanuel Ugbo led the way for the Cougars with 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Aaron Glass and Tomas Thrastarson both added 17 points and six rebounds.

Gonzalez scored eight points in the first half for Idaho, who led 43-34 at halftime. Idaho was outscored by seven points in the second half but held on for the victory. Gonzalez led the way with 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press