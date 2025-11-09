Skip to main content
Harris’ 3 TDs pace North Carolina Central in 31-28 win over Norfolk State

By AP News

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Walker Harris threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns and North Carolina Central held off Norfolk State for a 31-28 win on Saturday.

Norfolk State turned it over on downs on its final drive and NCCU ran out the time.

NCCU (7-3, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) took the lead for good near the end of the first quarter when Harris threw a 33-yard touchdown to Mehki Wall for a 10-7 lead.

Near the midway point of the second, Harris threw a 5-yard score to Chauncey Spikes for a 17-7 advantage. Following an NCCU field goal six minutes into the third, the Spartans reduced their deficit to 20-14 when Otto Kuhns threw a 17-yard touchdown to Kam’Ryn Thomas with 5:12 left in the third.

Harris threw a 3-yard touchdown to Spikes, and the two-point conversion made it 28-14 to start the fourth.

Reserve Vinson Berry relieved Kuhns and threw an 18-yard touchdown to Thomas to reduce the Spartans deficit to 28-21.

Kaleb Robinson made it 31-21 for NCC with a 48-yard field goal.

The game’s final score came when Berry threw a 15-yard touchdown to DreSean Kendrick.

Kevon King ran for 149 yards on eight carries for the Spartans.

