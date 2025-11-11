No. 19 Vanderbilt women have six scorers in double digits in 96-48 win over Furman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda scored 16 and Mikayla Blakes added 15 for No. 19 Vanderbilt in a 96-48 win over Furman on Monday night.

Vanderbilt (2-0), which hadn’t played since a 74-65 victory over California in Paris, France last Monday, has won seven straight home openers dating to the 2019-20 season. The Commodores have also started the past four seasons 2-0.

Four other players for Vanderbilt scored in the double digits, including freshman Aubrey Galvan, who had 11 points and led the team with eight assists and seven rebounds. Justine Pissott had 13 points and six assists.

The Commadores started the game with a 10-0 run to quickly go up by double digits in the first quarter and went on a 22-7 run in the third quarter to pull away, leading 71-32.

Furman (1-2) shot 17 of 51 from the field (33.3%), and committed 28 turnovers for 41 Vanderbilt points.

The Paladins were led in scoring by Alyssa Ervin with 16 points. Raina McGowens had 10 points.

Up next

Vanderbilt travels in-state to play at Austin Peay on Wednesday. Furman will host Georgia State on Thursday.

