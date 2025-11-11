Skip to main content
Camp Wagner scores 16 to guide Indiana State to 64-55 victory over SIU Edwardsville

Sponsored by:
By AP News

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Camp Wagner scored 16 points as Indiana State beat SIU-Edwardsville 64-55 on Monday.

Wagner added three steals for the Sycamores (2-1). Sterling Young hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Ring Malith led the Cougars (2-1) with 15 points and six rebounds. Jack Campion added 12 points and three steals and Myles Thompson had nine points.

Indiana State raced out to a 21-8 lead in the first half thanks to a 10-0 scoring run but it was tied 32-all at halftime. Indiana State turned a four-point second-half lead into an 11-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 50-39 lead with 9:23 left in the half. Wagner scored seven second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

