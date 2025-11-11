Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
57.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Amari Augillard scores 25 as Milwaukee knocks off Little Rock 92-72

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Amar Augillard scored 25 points as Milwaukee beat Little Rock 92-72 on Monday night.

Augillard went 9 of 16 from the field (6 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Panthers (2-1). Seth Hubbard scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Esyah Pippa-White shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Braxton Bayless led the Trojans (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Johnathan Lawson added 15 points and Cameron Wallace scored 12.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.