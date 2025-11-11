Amari Augillard scores 25 as Milwaukee knocks off Little Rock 92-72

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Amar Augillard scored 25 points as Milwaukee beat Little Rock 92-72 on Monday night.

Augillard went 9 of 16 from the field (6 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Panthers (2-1). Seth Hubbard scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Esyah Pippa-White shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Braxton Bayless led the Trojans (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Johnathan Lawson added 15 points and Cameron Wallace scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press