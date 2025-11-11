Skip to main content
Blaine scores 42, Charleston Southern defeats Citadel 96-86

By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brycen Blaine scored 42 points and Charleston Southern defeated Citadel 96-86 on Monday.

Blaine also had 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Buccaneers (2-1). A’lahn Sumler scored 18 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Luke Williams shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Bulldogs (1-2) were led in scoring by Christian Moore, who finished with 21 points. Braxton Williams added 15 points for Citadel. Carter Kingsbury also recorded 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

