Appelhans scores 15 as Drake takes down Division-III member Simpson (IA) 89-51

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Braden Appelhans scored 15 points off of the bench to lead Drake past Division-III member Simpson (IA) 89-51 on Monday.

Appelhans shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (2-1). Jaehshon Thomas scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and three steals. Okku Federiko had 12 points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.

The Storm were led in scoring by Colton Rasmussen, who finished with eight points. Simpson also got eight points from Levi Gurwell. Cam Henderson had seven points and two steals.

Drake took the lead for good with 18:43 left in the first half. The score was 53-22 at halftime, with Appelhans racking up 10 points. Drake extended its lead to 69-28 during the second half, fueled by a 15-0 scoring run. Thomas scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

By The Associated Press