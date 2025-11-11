Terrence Brown scores 21 to lead Utah to 87-69 victory over Holy Cross

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Terrence Brown scored 21 points to guide Utah to an 87-69 victory over Holy Cross on Monday night.

Brown made half of his 16 shots and 5 of 8 free throws for the Utes (3-0).

Keanu Dawes scored 14 on 6-for-8 shooting and fell a rebound shy of a double-double for Utah. Seydou Traore finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Don McHenry scored 12 and reserve Obomate Abbey added 10 points and six boards.

Neither team took a two-possession lead until Kendyl Sanders’ layup put Utah ahead 17-12 with 13 minutes left in the half. McHenry scored five in a 9-0 run and the Utes moved ahead 29-17. Brown had 11 points and McHenry 10 by halftime as the Utes took a 48-34 advantage into the break.

Aiden Disu had a tip-in, a three-point play and a pair of free throws in a personal 7-0 run and Holy Cross trailed by seven 93 seconds into the second half. Brown had the first basket for Utah, but Joe Nugent buried a 3-pointer to cut it to 50-44.

Abbey and Traore hit 3-pointers in a 10-2 run and the Utes led by 14. Holy Cross got no closer than nine over the final 13:24.

Nugent hit five 3-pointers and topped the Crusaders (0-3) with 19 points. Aidan Richard hit three 3-pointers and scored 13. Reserve DeAndre Williams scored 11 and Disu added 10 with seven rebounds.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball