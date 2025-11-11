Mahi scores 18 as Santa Clara takes down Xavier 87-68

Skip to main content
By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elijah Mahi’s 18 points helped Santa Clara defeat Xavier 87-68 on Monday.

Mahi shot 7 of 13 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line for the Broncos (3-0). Christian Hammond scored 15 points and Allen Graves added 10 points off the bench.

Roddie Anderson III finished with 29 points and two steals for the Musketeers (2-1). Xavier also got 21 points from Tre Carroll.

Santa Clara took the lead with 18:19 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Hammond led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 39-20 at the break. Santa Clara closed out the victory over Xavier in the final half, while Mahi led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

