Hugley scores 27 points, grabs 11 rebounds to lead Duquesne over Queens 87-81 in OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Hugley IV scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Duquesne beat Queens 87-81 in overtime on Tuesday.

Tarence Guinyard scored four of his 10 points in the extra period as the Dukes outscored Queens 14-8.

Maximus Edwards scored 16 points for the Dukes (3-0). Jakub Necas and Dom Aekins finished with 12 points apiece.

Yoav Berman led the Royals (1-3) with 22 points and four assists. Nasir Mann added 16 points and three steals. Chris Ashby finished with 13 points and two steals.

Queens outscored Duquesne by nine points in the second half and ended regulation tied 73-73.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press