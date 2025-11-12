Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
57.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hugley scores 27 points, grabs 11 rebounds to lead Duquesne over Queens 87-81 in OT

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Hugley IV scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Duquesne beat Queens 87-81 in overtime on Tuesday.

Tarence Guinyard scored four of his 10 points in the extra period as the Dukes outscored Queens 14-8.

Maximus Edwards scored 16 points for the Dukes (3-0). Jakub Necas and Dom Aekins finished with 12 points apiece.

Yoav Berman led the Royals (1-3) with 22 points and four assists. Nasir Mann added 16 points and three steals. Chris Ashby finished with 13 points and two steals.

Queens outscored Duquesne by nine points in the second half and ended regulation tied 73-73.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.