Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
57.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Cal State Bakersfield wins 74-58 over Western Illinois

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — CJ Hardy had 18 points in Cal State Bakersfield’s 74-58 win against Western Illinois on Tuesday night.

Hardy also had nine rebounds for the Roadrunners (2-1). Dailin Smith scored 13 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line. Ron Jessamy had 12 points and finished 5 of 7 from the floor.

Francis Okwuosah finished with 14 points and two steals for the Leathernecks (0-3). Isaiah Griffin added 10 points and seven rebounds for Western Illinois. Tyran Cook also put up 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.